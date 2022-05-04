Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,976 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

