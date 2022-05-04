Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.26. 7,545,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,491,020. The company has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

