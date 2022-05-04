Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.63. The stock had a trading volume of 247,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,144. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33.

