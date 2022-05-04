Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $909.25. 21,192,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,583,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $941.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $988.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,472 shares of company stock valued at $348,476,910 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.