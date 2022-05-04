Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,295,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,721,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,122,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 899,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,675,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 869,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,114,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. 940,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,586. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43.

