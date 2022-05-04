Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Knuff & Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,726,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,861,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,850,000 after purchasing an additional 445,902 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,673,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,895,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,145,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.72 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $565.43 and a 200 day moving average of $596.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

