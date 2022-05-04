The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 11% This Week

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $2.20 or 0.00005806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $2.55 billion and $464.55 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.17 or 0.00282549 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002273 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00236368 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,159,531,965 coins. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

