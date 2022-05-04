The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 267,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 335,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,610 shares of company stock worth $25,737,996. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,054,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

