The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Wade G W & Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $43,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,610 shares of company stock worth $25,737,996 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,054,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,958. The company has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day moving average is $154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

