The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $147.37. 355,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $410,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total value of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,063,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

