Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $297,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,700 shares of company stock worth $875,025. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.