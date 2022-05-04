Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,128,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.31 on Tuesday, hitting $909.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583,998. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $941.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $943.24 and a 200-day moving average of $988.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

