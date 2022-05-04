Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,139 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 5.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,472 shares of company stock worth $348,476,910. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $6.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $909.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,192,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,583,998. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $941.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $943.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $988.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

