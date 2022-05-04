Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Increased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $24,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 52.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,544 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in Target by 5.6% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,959,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,901. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

