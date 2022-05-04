Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 37,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.36. 1,873,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -694.12 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock worth $4,176,872. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

