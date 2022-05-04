Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.44. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 178,708 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 105,682 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.