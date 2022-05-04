Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Super Micro Computer updated its Q4 guidance to $1.51-1.69 EPS.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $43.23. 408,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,779. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $1,630,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,678 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

