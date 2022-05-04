StockNews.com Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.95.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in VEON in the first quarter worth $54,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.