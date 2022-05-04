StockNews.com Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BAM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of BAM opened at $50.55 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

