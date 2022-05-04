StockNews.com Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33. TELUS has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

