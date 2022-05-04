StockNews.com Lowers Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Sell

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

OXSQ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 222,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,314. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 65,339 shares of company stock worth $261,965. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

