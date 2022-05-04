StockNews.com Downgrades Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $426.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.74. Joint has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Joint by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Joint by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

