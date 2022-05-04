Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.71. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.92 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

