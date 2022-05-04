Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $60.2-60.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.22 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.92.

Sprout Social stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. 839,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,019. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.56. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,709 shares of company stock worth $10,962,463. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

