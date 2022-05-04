Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Earnings Results

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sprout Social updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.12) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 839,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.13 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $2,196,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares in the company, valued at $29,864,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,709 shares of company stock worth $10,962,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.