Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 25,828 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,782 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,828 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,473,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,298. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $73.38 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

