Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 25,052 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. 33,209,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,450,859. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

