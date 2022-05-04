Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 119,922 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 349.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $203.71 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

