Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 9,555 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,296 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average of $136.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

