Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Snap One stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap One by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

