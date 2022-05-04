Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.16.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.571 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s previous annual dividend of $1.53. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.