Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.50.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 1,225,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

