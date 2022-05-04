Select Medical (SEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Select Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Select Medical to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $43.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Select Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Select Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

