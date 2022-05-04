Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.04. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $69.04 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

