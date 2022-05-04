Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Saga Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 15,848.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

