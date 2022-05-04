SAFE2 (SAFE2) Market Cap Tops $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.02 or 0.00219123 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00431079 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,207.30 or 1.85298919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

