RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RES. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

RES opened at $10.49 on Monday. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775 in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RPC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after buying an additional 124,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in RPC by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after buying an additional 141,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

