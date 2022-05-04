Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Shares of ROP traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.13. 757,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

