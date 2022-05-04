Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RVLV traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,788. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $1,115,464.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Revolve Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Revolve Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,419 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

