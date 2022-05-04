Reviewing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Stem (NYSE:STEM)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get TNR Technical alerts:

50.3% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TNR Technical and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stem $127.37 million 9.36 -$101.21 million ($8.11) -0.96

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TNR Technical and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86

Stem has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.36%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Volatility & Risk

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stem beats TNR Technical on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNR Technical (Get Rating)

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Technical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Technical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.