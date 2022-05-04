Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 79,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.40. 5,611,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

