Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,762. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $24.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Radian Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

