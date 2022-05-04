Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Radian Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

