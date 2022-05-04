Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted by Analyst

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

