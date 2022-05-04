Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

