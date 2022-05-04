Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CP. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$100.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.93.

CP opened at C$92.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$86.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$105.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$97.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$94.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

