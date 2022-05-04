Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.09. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 79.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

