Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By William Blair

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

RVLV opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $47,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at $24,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

