PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.90% and a negative net margin of 97.27%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 273,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock worth $1,286,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 299.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 383.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62,729 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

