PROS (NYSE:PRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.17) EPS.

PROS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 213,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,830. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.84. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Get PROS alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 24.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.